Jaguars Re-Signing LB Tanner Muse To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are re-signing LB Tanner Muse to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Muse, 27, was originally a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year $4.49 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Seahawks on the practice squad and bounced on and off the active roster. He returned as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 but was waived again and re-signed to the practice squad before being added to their active roster.

Muse was then signed by the Steelers in April of last year but was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Chargers. He caught on with the Jaguars in July, but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Muse appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and recorded two tackles.