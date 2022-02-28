Jaguars Re-Signing OL Tyler Shatley To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $6.8M

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars re-signing OL Tyler Shatley to a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35M guaranteed.

Pelissero mentions that it was a priority for the Jaguars to re-sign Shatley, who started 18 games over the past two seasons and is considered a team leader.

Shatley, 30, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract before returning to the Jaguars on a two-year contract back in 2017.

From there, the Jaguars picked up Shatley’s 2018 option before bringing him back on another one-year deal each of the past three years.

In 2021, Shatley appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars, making eight starts for them at center.