Jaguars Re-Signing RFA CB Tre Herndon

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they are re-signing restricted free agent CB Tre Herndon to a contract.

Herndon, 25, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.7 million deal and was set to be a restricted free agent.

In 2020, Herndon appeared in all 16 games and recorded 76 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, no interceptions, and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 90 overall cornerback out of 121 players.