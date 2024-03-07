Jaguars Re-Signing S Daniel Thomas

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are re-signing S Daniel Thomas.
He’ll give them some depth at safety and is familiar to the team after spending the past four seasons in Jacksonville.
Thomas, 25, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2020. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal.
In 2023, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded eight total tackles.
