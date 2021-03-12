Jaguars Re-Signing Veteran C Tyler Shatley

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are re-signing veteran C Tyler Shatley to a one-year contract on Friday.

Shatley, 29, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract before returning to the Jaguars on a two-year contract back in 2017.

From there, the Jaguars picked up Shatley’s 2018 option before bringing him back on another one-year deal each of the past two years.

In 2020, Shatley appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars, making 10 starts for them at center.