Jaguars Release DL Adam Gotsis

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they’ve released DL Adam Gotsis on Thursday to make room for LB Caleb Johnson, who was claimed off waivers from the Bears.

Gotsis, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.9 million contract with Denver and made a base salary of $986,987 for the 2019 season.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when the Broncos let him walk because of a knee injury. There had been some doubt about whether Gotsis would be ready for the start of the season but he signed a deal with Jacksonville ahead of the 2020 season.

Gotsis re-signed with the Jaguars on one-year deals each of the past two seasons.

In 2021, Gotsis appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 27 tackles and three sacks.