Jaguars Release K Josh Lambo

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they released K Josh Lambo on Tuesday.

We have released K Josh Lambo. https://t.co/eum93pbvW6 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 19, 2021

HC Urban Meyer named K Matthew Wright the team’s starting kicker on Monday.

Lambo, 30, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2015. He spent just over two years with the Chargers before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed him to a contract during the 2017 season and he has been in Jacksonville ever since.

Lambo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent last year when he agreed to a four-year extension worth $15.5 million and $6.5 million in full guarantees.

In 2021, Lambo has appeared in three games for the Jaguars and converted no field goals in three attempts and 5 of 7 extra points.