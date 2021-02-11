Jaguars Release LB Kamalei Correa

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released LB Kamalei Correa on Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Correa requested a trade out of Tennessee before last year’s deadline.

Correa, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. Baltimore traded him to the Titans for a sixth-round pick coming out of the 2018 preseason.

Correa played out the final year of his four-year, $5.749 million contract that includes $3.452 million guaranteed before returning to the Titans on a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million last year.

Correa was traded to the Jaguars as part of a pick swap before eventually being placed on the left squad list.

In 2020, Kamalei Correa has appeared in nine games for the Titans and Jaguars and recorded nine tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.