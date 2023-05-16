Jaguars Release S Deionte Thompson, Sign TE Sammis Reyes

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that they’ve signed TE Sammis Reyes to a contract and released S Deionte Thompson.

Thompson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract when the Cardinals cut him loose last season. 

The Jaguars later signed Thompson to their practice squad. He returned to Jacksonville on a futures contract this past January. 

In 2022, Thompson appeared in three games for the Cardinals but did not record a statistic. 

