Jaguars Release WR John Brown From Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve released WR John Brown from their practice squad.

Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad:

DB Lorenzo Burns (Injured) DT Doug Costin WR Jeff Cotton WR Josh Hammond DB Brandon Rusnak T Badara Traore G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms QB Kyle Lauletta TE Matt Sokol RB Nathan Cottrell WR Tim Jones G Jared Hocker OT Coy Cronk DE Jeremiah Ledbetter RB Jordan Wilkins DB Michael Jacquet

Brown, 31, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season, and Brown agreed to a one-year $3.75 million contract with the Raiders.

However, Brown asked for and was granted his release by the Raiders coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Broncos practice squad and was elevated to their active before being let go. Brown later caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in four games for the Broncos and Jaguars, and was targeted three times but had no receptions.