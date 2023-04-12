Jaguars Release WR Willie Johnson With Failed Physical

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released WR Willie Johnson with a failed physical designation, per the NFL transaction wire.

Johnson, 5-10 and 183 pounds, hails from Fort Myers, Florida, and played six seasons with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

He signed with the Jaguars following a tryout at rookie minicamp in May following the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his six-year career, Johnson caught 114 passes for 1,846 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 20 carries for 209 yards and two touchdowns, 20 punt returns for 148 yards and 24 kick returns for a total of 492 yards during his time at Marshall.