Jaguars Releasing CB Darious Williams

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars are releasing veteran CB Darious Williams.

He played well for the team the past two seasons. But he’s on the older side for a cornerback and Jacksonville needs the cap savings for other moves this offseason.

Cutting Williams creates $11.5 million in cap space this offseason for the Jaguars with $500,000 in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Williams, 31, wound up going undrafted out of UAB in the 2018 NFL Draft and later signed a rookie deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens released Williams in October of 2018 where he was claimed by the Rams.

Los Angeles chose to tender Williams as a restricted free agent in 2021. As an unrestricted free agent in 2022, he signed a three-year, $30 million contract.

He was set to make a base salary of $9 million in the final year of his deal in 2024.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 53 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 19 pass deflections.