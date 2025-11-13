Jaguars Releasing DT Khalen Saunders

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Jaguars are releasing DT Khalen Saunders.

Additionally, the Jaguars announced they have signed LB Branson Combs to the active roster from the practice squad.

Saunders, 29, was the No. 84 overall pick by the Chiefs out of Western Illinois. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,673,180 rookie contract that included a $915,180 signing bonus.

The Saints later signed Saunders to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $14.5 million. He was traded to Jacksonville during camp in 2025 for OL Luke Fortner.

In 2025, Saunders has appeared in two games for the Jaguars and recorded three total tackles.