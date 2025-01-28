Jaguars Request DC Interview With Panthers Pass Game Coordinator Jonathan Cooley

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Jaguars have requested an interview with Panthers pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley for their DC opening.

Fowler mentions that Cooley worked with new Jaguars HC Liam Coen with the Rams in 2020 and 2022.

Here’s a list of candidates for Jacksonville’s DC vacancy:

Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers LB coach/run game coordinator Anthony Campanile (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley (Requested)

Cooley started his NFL coaching career in 2020 with the Rams as a defensive quality control coach. He stayed with the team for three seasons, working as an assistant secondary coach in 2021 and DB coach in 2022.

Carolina hired Cooley in 2023 as their CB coach but he moved to pass game coordinator for the 2024 season.