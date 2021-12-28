Jaguars Request Permission To Interview Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich

According to Rick Stroud, the Jaguars have requested permission to interview Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich.

The NFL changed the rules this year to allow teams to begin interviewing candidates with two weeks left in the regular season.

The Jaguars have already fired former HC Urban Meyer and Leftwich is a candidate who has received a lot of buzz. In addition to his work with Tampa Bay’s offense, he was a former first-round pick of the Jaguars at quarterback in 2003.

This is Jacksonville’s first reported interview for their vacancy.

Leftwich, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, the Buccaneers rank No. 2 in total offense, No. 1 in passing yards and No. 25 in rushing, and No. 2 in points per game.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching search as the news is available.