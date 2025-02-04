Jaguars Request To Interview 49ers Exec Josh Williams For GM Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have requested to interview 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams for their general manager job.

The Jaguars have now shown interest in four total candidates for the position so far:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Withdrawn)

Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Requested)

49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

Williams has been a member of the 49ers’ front office for nearly 14 years after graduating from Columbia. He was hired as a scouting assistant in 2011 and bounced around as an area scout until being promoted to National Scout in 2022.

San Francisco named him Director of Scouting and Football Operations in 2024.