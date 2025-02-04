Jaguars Request To Interview Rams Director Of Scouting James Gladstone

Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars have requested to interview Rams director of scouting James Gladstone for their GM vacancy.

The Jaguars have been interested in three total candidates for the position so far:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg

Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Requested)

This is the first candidate the Jaguars have requested to interview since firing GM Trent Ballke.

Gladstone is in his eighth season with the Rams and his fourth as Director of Scouting Strategy.

He was a high school teacher and coach in St. Louis before joining the Rams and he remained with the team after they moved to Los Angeles.

We will have more on the Jaguars’ GM search as it becomes available.