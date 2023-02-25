Jaguars Restructure Deal Of LB Foyesade Oluokun

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars have restructured the contract of LB Foyesade Oluokun in order to create $10.336 million in cap space.
Oluokun, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of Yale in 2016. The Falcons signed Oluokun to a four-year, $2.60 million rookie contract with a signing bonus of $146,629.
He just finished this contract and was set to become a free agent this offseason before reaching an agreement with Jacksonville that was worth $45 million over three years.
In 2022, Oluokun appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 184 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
