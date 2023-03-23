Jaguars Restructure DL Foley Fatukasi For $5.9M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Jaguars have restructured DL Folorunso Fatukasi‘s contract to create an additional $5.9 million in 2023 cap space.

Jacksonville converted $7.375 million of Fatukasi’s base salary into a signing bonus and added void years to stretch out the savings.

Fatukasi, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018 out of Connecticut. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.

Fatukasi was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022.

In 2022, Fatukasi appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 24 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass deflections.