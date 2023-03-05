Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor Could Command $17-$18M Per As Free Agent

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says some teams think Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor could command a deal in the $17-$18 million a year range in free agency, as he’s young, durable and showed a lot of competency as a pass protector.

Fowler adds the Jaguars are hoping to keep Taylor and some teams think they might even pivot and use the franchise tag on him even though it’s been reported they plan to use the tender on TE Evan Engram.

The Jaguars don’t have a ton of financial flexibility this offseason, however, and the general thought has been if they can’t afford to keep Taylor, they can replace him with former second-round OT Walker Little.

Taylor, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019 out of Florida. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

Taylor is due to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars, making 17 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

