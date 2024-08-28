Jaguars Sign 14 To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed 14 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

TE Shawn Bowman CB Christian Braswell WR Joshua Cephus DE D.J. Coleman WR Elijah Cooks TE Josiah Deguara S Terrell Edmunds CB Tre Flowers DE Joe Gaziano RB Jalen Jackson OL Steven Jones LB Tanner Muse QB E.J. Perry WR Austin Trammell

Edmunds, 27, was taken with the No. 28 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018 by the Steelers. He finished his four-year, $10,697,790 rookie contract that included a $5,860,212 signing bonus.

Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option before re-signing him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2022. He caught on with the Eagles to a one-year contract last offseason before getting traded to the Titans.

In 2023, Edmunds appeared in nine games for the Titans and seven games for the Eagles, recording 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.