Jaguars Sign CB Michael Jacquet To PS, Put CB Lorenzo Burns On IR

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed CB Michael Jacquet to their practice squad and placed CB Lorenzo Burns on the practice squad injured reserve.

The Jaguars practice squad now includes:

  1. CB Lorenzo Burns (Injured)
  2. DT Doug Costin
  3. WR Jeff Cotton
  4. WR Josh Hammond
  5. DB Brandon Rusnak
  6. T Badara Traore 
  7. G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
  8. QB Kyle Lauletta
  9. TE Matt Sokol
  10. RB Nathan Cottrell
  11. WR Tim Jones
  12. G Jared Hocker
  13. OT Coy Cronk
  14. DE Jeremiah Ledbetter
  15. WR John Brown
  16. CB Michael Jacquet

Jacquet, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Eagles.

However, Philadelphia waived Jacquet coming out of training camp and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad. He spent the 2020 season and off of Philadelphia’s roster.

Jacquet remained in Philadelphia through this season, spending the first half on the Eagles’ practice squad before the team waived him last month.

In 2020, Jacquet appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 18 tackles, one sack and three passes defended.

