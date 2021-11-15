Jaguars Sign CB Michael Jacquet To PS, Put CB Lorenzo Burns On IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed CB Michael Jacquet to their practice squad and placed CB Lorenzo Burns on the practice squad injured reserve.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed CB Michael Jacquet to the practice squad, the team announced today. In addition, the team placed CB Lorenzo Burns on the practice squad injured reserve list. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 15, 2021

The Jaguars practice squad now includes:

Jacquet, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Eagles.

However, Philadelphia waived Jacquet coming out of training camp and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad. He spent the 2020 season and off of Philadelphia’s roster.

Jacquet remained in Philadelphia through this season, spending the first half on the Eagles’ practice squad before the team waived him last month.

In 2020, Jacquet appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 18 tackles, one sack and three passes defended.