Jaguars Sign DL Michael Dogbe & Henry Mondeaux

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve signed DL Michael Dogbe and DL Henry Mondeaux to contracts.

Dogbe, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster.

The Cardinals waived Dogbe in 2020 and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to Arizona in March of last year on a one-year, $1 million contract.

In 2022, Dogbe appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 28 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Mondeaux to their practice squad before releasing him a few days later. He caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2019 and signed with the Steelers in 2021. From there, he caught on with the Giants in September of last year and bounced on and off New York’s practice squad.

In 2022, Mondeaux appeared in 11 games for the Giants and recorded 16 tackles and one tackle for loss.