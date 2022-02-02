Jaguars Sign DT Raequan Williams To Futures Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Wednesday they have signed DT Raequan Williams to a futures contract.

Williams, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Williams bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster, ending the season on the active roster. Philadelphia waived him again in 2021 and re-signed him to the practice squad for most of the year.

For his career, Williams has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded seven total tackles and one sack.