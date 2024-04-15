Jaguars Sign International TE Patrick Murtagh, Waived DB Ayo Oyelola

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed TE Patrick Murtagh as part of the International Pathway Program.

Murtagh initially was allocated to the Lions last year but had to drop out due to a medical issue.

The team is also waiving DB Ayo Oyelola, who hails from London and is also from the International Player Pathway program.

The International Player Pathway program was instituted by the NFL in 2017 as a way to grow the game of football. Each year one of the NFL’s eight divisions will be randomly chosen to receive one international player each.

Those players don’t count against the 90-man roster limit and can be carried as an eleventh practice squad member if they’re not signed to a contract.

Murtagh, 6-6 and 250 pounds, is from Australia and competed in track and field as well as Australian rules football before making the switch to American football.