Jaguars Sign OL Tyler Shatley To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed OL Tyler Shatley to the practice squad, the team announced today. Additionally, the team has released OL Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 26, 2024

The longtime veteran has spent his entire career in Jacksonville but didn’t make the team this past preseason.

Shatley, 33, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract before returning to the Jaguars on a two-year contract back in 2017.

From there, the Jaguars picked up Shatley’s 2018 option before bringing him back on another one-year deal each of the next three years. He played out the final year of his two-year contract worth up to $6.8 million with Jacksonville and returned again on a one-year pact for 2024 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Shatley appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars, making six starts for them at center.