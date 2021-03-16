Jaguars Sign TE Chris Manhertz To Two-Year, $7.25M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars and TE Chris Manhertz have reached an agreement on a two-year, $7.25 million deal.

The contract also includes $4.25 million guaranteed for Manhertz, per Schefter, which is a nice pay-day for the former basketball player who has found a role as a blocking tight end for the Panthers.

Manhertz, 28, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Canisius back in 2016. After one year in Buffalo, Manhertz signed on with the Saints during the preseason and later returned to New Orleans on a future/reserve contract.

The Saints waived him back in 2017 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Panthers. Manhertz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a two-year deal with Carolina.

In 2020, Manhertz appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and caught six passes for 52 yards receiving and no touchdowns.