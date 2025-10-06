Jaguars Sign TE Quintin Morris To Active Roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed TE Quintin Morris from the practice squad to the active roster.

In correspondence, the Jaguars have released RB Cody Schrader.

Morris, 26, went undrafted out of Bowling Green back in 2021. He caught on with the Bills soon after and remained there through the 2024 season.

Morris signed with Jacksonville this past offseason and returned to the practice squad when he was among the final roster cuts.

In 2025, Morris has appeared in three games for the Jaguars.