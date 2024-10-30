Jaguars Sign WR Velus Jones To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed former Bears WR Velus Jones to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Here’s the Jaguars’ updated practice squad:

TE Shawn Bowman CB Christian Braswell WR Joshua Cephus DE D.J. Coleman WR Elijah Cooks DE Joe Gaziano OL Steven Jones LB Tanner Muse WR Austin Trammell S Matthew Jackson WR Louis Rees-Zammit (International) QB John Rhys Plumlee DB Zech McPhearson CB Tyler Hall LB Anthony Pittman RB Jake Funk WR Velus Jones

Jones, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after transferring from USC. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner.

He was in the third year of a four-year $5,405,926 rookie contract that included a $1,111,582 signing bonus when the Bears cut him last week.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in one game for the Bears and recorded one reception for eight yards and two rushing attempts for 11 yards.