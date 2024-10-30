Jaguars Sign WR Velus Jones To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed former Bears WR Velus Jones to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Jaguars Helmet

Here’s the Jaguars’ updated practice squad:

  1. TE Shawn Bowman
  2. CB Christian Braswell
  3. WR Joshua Cephus
  4. DE D.J. Coleman
  5. WR Elijah Cooks
  6. DE Joe Gaziano
  7. OL Steven Jones
  8. LB Tanner Muse
  9. WR Austin Trammell
  10. S Matthew Jackson
  11. WR Louis Rees-Zammit (International)
  12. QB John Rhys Plumlee
  13. DB Zech McPhearson
  14. CB Tyler Hall
  15. LB Anthony Pittman
  16. RB Jake Funk
  17. WR Velus Jones

Jones, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after transferring from USC. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner. 

He was in the third year of a four-year $5,405,926 rookie contract that included a $1,111,582 signing bonus when the Bears cut him last week. 

In 2024, Jones has appeared in one game for the Bears and recorded one reception for eight yards and two rushing attempts for 11 yards. 

