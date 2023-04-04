Jaguars Signed OT Josh Wells

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Tuesday they have signed OT Josh Wells to the roster.

He provides some veteran depth for the Jaguars at tackle and can play on either side.

Wells, 32, wound up going undrafted out of James Madison back in 2014. He later signed a three-year, $1.53 million contract with the Jaguars and re-signed with Jacksonville through the 2018 season after they exercised his option.

The Jaguars brought Wells back on a new deal in 2018. However, he was released coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Buccaneers shortly after and re-signed on one-year deals each of the past two years.

In 2022, Wells appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and made seven starts.