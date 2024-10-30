Jaguars Signed RB Jake Funk To PS

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday that they are signing RB Jake Funk to their practice squad.

The following is an updated look at the Jaguars’ practice squad:

Funk, 26, was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Maryland by the Rams. He signed a four-year, $3,588,228 contract that included a $108,228 signing bonus.

The Rams opted to waive Funk in the second year of that deal and he later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad. He was cut by New Orleans and landed with the Colts to finish out the season.

Funk was waived by the Colts coming out of the preseason and he later had a brief stint with the Ravens.

In 2023, Funk has appeared in four games for the Colts and rushed four times for 15 yards and caught one pass for 12 yards.