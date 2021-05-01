Jaguars Signing Alabama LB Dylan Moses

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing undrafted Alabama LB Dylan Moses to a contract.

Moses will start the offseason program on the non-football injury list as he’s rehabbing from a knee injury.

Moses, 23, is a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2018 and first-team honors last season.

During his four-year college career, Moses appeared in 39 games and recorded 196 total tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass defenses, and two interceptions.