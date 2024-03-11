Jaguars Signing CB Ronald Darby To Two-Year Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing CB Ronald Darby to a two-year deal with a max value of $10 million, according to Jordan Schultz.

Darby, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed in 2021. However, he was released after two seasons.

From there, Darby signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last offseason.

In 2023, Darby appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 24 tackles, including one tackle for loss and seven pass deflections.