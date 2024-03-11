Jaguars Signing CB Ronald Darby To Two-Year Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing CB Ronald Darby to a two-year deal with a max value of $10 million, according to Jordan Schultz.
Darby, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.
Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.
The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed in 2021. However, he was released after two seasons.
From there, Darby signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last offseason.
In 2023, Darby appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 24 tackles, including one tackle for loss and seven pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!