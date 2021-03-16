Jaguars Signing DE Jihad Ward

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are signing DE Jihad Ward to a contract.

Ward reunites with his former position coach with the Ravens, Joe Cullen, who is now Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator.

Ward, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $5.539 million contract when the Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for WR Ryan Switzer.

Dallas wound up waiving Ward coming out of the 2018 preseason and he later signed on with the Colts. After being released by Indianapolis last year, Ward signed on with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore last March on a new deal.

In 2020, Ward appeared in 10 games for the Ravens and recorded 16 tackles, three sacks and two pass defenses.