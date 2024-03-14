Jaguars Set To Sign DL Arik Armstead

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are set to sign former 49ers DL Arik Armstead to a contract on Thursday.

Reports mentioned that the Bills, Texans, Bengals, and Lions were in the mix, but it appears the Jaguars got aggressive in luring him to Jacksonville.

Armstead has ties to Jaguars GM Trent Baalke.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Armstead, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Oregon by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.84 rookie contract when the 49ers elected to pick up Armstead’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season.

Armstead was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a five-year, $85 million deal to return to the 49ers.

The team recently opted to release him ahead of free agency and he will likely be designated as a post-June 1st cut in order to save them $18 million instead of $2.5 million from an outright release.

In 2023, Armstead appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 27 tackles and five sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.