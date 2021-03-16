Jaguars Signing DT Tyson Alualu To Two-Year, $6M Deal

Veteran DT Tyson Alualu‘s representation, Kenny Zucker, announced that his client signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tom Pelissero reports that Alualu’s two-year deal is worth $6 million.

It was also reported yesterday that the Steelers were interested in retaining Alualu, but they were evidently unable to find an agreement.

Alualu, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Jaguars before returning to the team on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2015.

He eventually departed Jacksonville in 2017 and agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Steelers. Pittsburgh then re-signed him to another two-year deal.

In 2020, Alualu appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 17 tackles and two sacks.