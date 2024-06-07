Jaguars Signing First-Round WR Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars announced they signed first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr. to a rookie contract.
7 is locked in!
We have signed WR Brian Thomas Jr. @Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/9ZKpURwDgX
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 7, 2024
Jacksonville now his two remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Maason Smith
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Jarrian Jones
|CB
|4
|Javon Foster
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Jordan Jefferson
|DT
|Signed
|5
|Deantre Prince
|CB
|Signed
|5
|Keilan Robinson
|RB
|6
|Cam Little
|K
|Signed
|7
|Myles Cole
|DE
|Signed
Thomas Jr, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.
The No. 23 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,383,048 contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus and will carry a $2,615,100 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
During his three-year college career, Thomas Jr appeared in 38 games and recorded 127 receptions for 1,897 yards (14.9 YPC) and 24 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!