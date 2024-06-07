Jaguars Signing First-Round WR Brian Thomas Jr.

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Jaguars announced they signed first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr. to a rookie contract.

Jacksonville now his two remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Brian Thomas Jr. WR Signed
2 Maason Smith DT Signed
3 Jarrian Jones CB  
4 Javon Foster OT Signed
4 Jordan Jefferson DT Signed
5 Deantre Prince CB Signed
5 Keilan Robinson RB  
6 Cam Little K Signed
7 Myles Cole DE Signed

 

Thomas Jr, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 23 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,383,048 contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus and will carry a $2,615,100 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, Thomas Jr appeared in 38 games and recorded 127 receptions for 1,897 yards (14.9 YPC) and 24 touchdowns. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply