Jaguars Signing First-Round WR Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars announced they signed first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr. to a rookie contract.

7 is locked in! We have signed WR Brian Thomas Jr. @Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/9ZKpURwDgX — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 7, 2024

Jacksonville now his two remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Brian Thomas Jr. WR Signed 2 Maason Smith DT Signed 3 Jarrian Jones CB 4 Javon Foster OT Signed 4 Jordan Jefferson DT Signed 5 Deantre Prince CB Signed 5 Keilan Robinson RB 6 Cam Little K Signed 7 Myles Cole DE Signed

Thomas Jr, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 23 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,383,048 contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus and will carry a $2,615,100 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, Thomas Jr appeared in 38 games and recorded 127 receptions for 1,897 yards (14.9 YPC) and 24 touchdowns.