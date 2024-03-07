Jaguars Signing G Ezra Cleveland To Three-Year, $28.5M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars and G Ezra Cleveland have agreed to terms on a three-year extension with a max value of $28.5 million.

Rapoport adds $14.5 million of that is guaranteed.

Cleveland was a midseason trade addition by Jacksonville who pretty quickly worked into the starting lineup. This deal shows the Jaguars view him as their starting left guard moving forward.

Cleveland, 25, was a three-year starter at Boise State before the Vikings selected him with the No. 58 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $5,537,209 rookie contract that included a $1,587,061 signing bonus when the Jaguars acquired him at the deadline for a sixth-round pick.

In 2023, Cleveland appeared in 15 games and made 11 starts at left guard, six for the Vikings and five for the Jaguars. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 38 guard out of 79 qualifying players.