Jaguars Signing LB Foye Oluokun To Three-Year Extension

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a three-year contract extension on Friday, according to his agent. 

  • According to Tom Pelissero, the contract will be a four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 fully guaranteed. 

Oluokun, 28, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round out of Yale in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract with the Falcons. 

The Jaguars signed Oluokun to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2022. 

In 2023, Oluokun appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 173 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, an interception returned for a touchdown and six pass defenses.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply