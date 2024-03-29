Jaguars Signing LB Foye Oluokun To Three-Year Extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a three-year contract extension on Friday, according to his agent.

According to Tom Pelissero, the contract will be a four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 fully guaranteed.

Congrats to our guy Foye Oluokun (@foyelicious) – he's signing a 3 year extension with the @Jaguars — AJ Vaynerchuk (@ajv) March 29, 2024

Oluokun, 28, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round out of Yale in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract with the Falcons.

The Jaguars signed Oluokun to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2022.

In 2023, Oluokun appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 173 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, an interception returned for a touchdown and six pass defenses.