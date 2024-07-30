Jaguars Signing LB Tanner Muse

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing LB Tanner Muse to the roster.

He’s expected to compete for a role primarily on special teams.

Muse, 27, was originally a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year $4.49 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Seahawks on the practice squad and bounced on and off the active roster. He returned as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 but was waived again and re-signed to the practice squad before being added to their active roster.

Muse was then signed by the Steelers last April but was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Chargers.

In 2023, Muse appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and recorded two tackles.