Jaguars Signing OL Bobby Evans, Placing TE Sammis Reyes On IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed OL Bobby Evans, the team announced today. Additionally, the team has placed TE Sammis Reyes on the reserve/retired list.
— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 13, 2023
Evans, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Oklahoma in 2019. He signed a four-year, rookie contract with the team worth $3,513,891, including $822,180 guaranteed.
The Rams opted to release him and he had a stint on the Vikings practice squad.
In 2022, Evans appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts at tackle.
