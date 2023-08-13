Jaguars Signing OL Bobby Evans, Placing TE Sammis Reyes On IR

The Jaguars announced that they had signed OL Bobby Evans and are placing TE Sammis Reyes on injured reserve.

Evans, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Oklahoma in 2019. He signed a four-year, rookie contract with the team worth $3,513,891, including $822,180 guaranteed.

The Rams opted to release him and he had a stint on the Vikings practice squad.

In 2022, Evans appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts at tackle.