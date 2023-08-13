Jaguars Signing OL Bobby Evans, Placing TE Sammis Reyes On IR

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Jaguars announced that they had signed OL Bobby Evans and are placing TE Sammis Reyes on injured reserve.

 

Evans, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Oklahoma in 2019. He signed a four-year, rookie contract with the team worth $3,513,891, including $822,180 guaranteed.

The Rams opted to release him and he had a stint on the Vikings practice squad.

In 2022, Evans appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts at tackle.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply