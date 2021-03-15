Jaguars Signing S Rayshawn Jenkins To Four-year Deal

Pro Football Talk reports that the Jaguars are signing S Rayshawn Jenkins to a four-year contract on Monday.

Jenkins indicated that he was signing with the Jaguars on his Twitter account:

DUUUUUUUUUUUUUU………👀 — Rayshawn Jenkins (@Jenkz_26) March 15, 2021

Jenkins, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.06 million that included a $662,212 signing bonus.

Jenkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Jenkins appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 83 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and four passes defended.