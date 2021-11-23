Jaguars Signing WR/KR Jaydon Mickens Off Buccaneers’ Practice Squad

According to Greg Auman, the Jaguars are signing WR/KR Jaydon Mickens off of the Buccaneers’ practice squad to their active roster.

Mickens, 27, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Mickens spent the season on the Raiders’ practice squad before the team waived him with an injury designation in 2017.

Mickens then caught on with the Jaguars practice squad in 2017, and he was promoted to the active roster just a month later. He spent two years in Jacksonville before the Jaguars declined his qualifying offer in 2019.

Mickens signed a deal with the Panthers in 2019, but Carolina waived him before the start of the season. Mickens then signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, and he’s spent the past two seasons bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.

In 2021, Mickens has appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and totaled 129 kick return yards and another 54 punt return yards.