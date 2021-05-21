Jaguars STs Coordinator Brian Schneider Stepping Away For Personal Reasons

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has decided to take time away from coaching for personal reasons.

According to Rapoport, the Jaguars will fully support Schneider and his family during this time.

During his stint with the Seahawks, Schneider left the team indefinitely for personal reasons, which led to Larry Izzo taking over.

Schneider, 49, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Colorado State back in 1994. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job as the Raiders special teams coordinator in 2007.

From there, Schneider spent a year at USC before the Seahawks hired him as their special teams coordinator in 2010. He accepted the same job with the Jaguars this past January after Urban Meyers was hired.