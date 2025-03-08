Jaguars Tender RFA G Cole Van Lanen

According to Jason Fitzgerald, the Jaguars will place an original round tender on restricted free agent G Cole Van Lanen.

Van Lanen, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round out of Wisconsin in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,633,685 deal when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay brought Van Lanen back on a futures contract before trading him to the Jaguars at the start of the 2022 regular season.

In 2024, Van Lanen appeared in nine games for the Jaguars at guard, making three starts.