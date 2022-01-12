Jaguars To Interview Alabama OC Bill O’Brien Tomorrow

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are scheduled to interview Alabama OC Bill O’Brien on Thursday. Rapoport adds that O’Brien has no plans to get involved in personnel, which complicated his tenure with the Texans.

The following is the full list of those who have interviewed with the team or are scheduled to in the future:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Postponed)

(Postponed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Alabama OC Bill O’Brien (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell (Scheduled)

O’Brien, 52, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

Alabama hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator last year.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.

We will have more information on O’Brien and the Jaguars as it becomes available.