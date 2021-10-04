Jaguars Tried Out Four Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in four free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Smallwood, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,584,578 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $720,000 last year when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason.

Smallwood was claimed off waivers by Washington and spent the rest of the year with the team. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last year but was cut coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad before being released in January.

In 2019, Smallwood appeared in 15 games for Washington and recorded 22 carries for 81 yards (3.7 YPC). He also caught nine passes for 64 yards and didn’t score a touchdown.