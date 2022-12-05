The Jaguars tried out three players on Monday, including WR Mike Thomas, QB Nathan Rourke, and WR Calvin Jackson.
Thomas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
Cincinnati brought him back on another one-year contract last year before releasing him coming out of the preseason and later re-signing him.
In 2022, Thomas has appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught two passes for 38 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
