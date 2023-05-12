Jaguars Trying Out RB Darwin Thompson & LB Joe Giles-Harris During Rookie Minicamp

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying out RB Darwin Thompson and LB Joe Giles-Harris during their rookie minicamp this weekend, according to John Shipley.

Thompson, 26, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Kansas City waived him back in August. He signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after.

Thompson returned to the Chiefs’ practice squad in January. From there, he joined the Seahawks on a futures contract but was cut loose a few months later.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown.

Giles-Harris, 26, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021 and he eventually signed on with the Bills.

For his career, Joe Giles-Harris has appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and Bills and recorded 18 tackles and a sack.