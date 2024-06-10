Jaguars Trying Out Two Players

According to Demetrius Harvey, the Jaguars are hosting WRs Austin Trammell and Kyric McGowan for tryouts during minicamp this week.

Trammell, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Rice following the 2021 NFL Draft. However, Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Falcons brought Trammell back on a futures contract in 2022 but waived him with a non-football injury in June. He signed with the Rams in August and re-signed to the practice squad after the preseason.

Trammell bounced on and off the Rams’ practice squad until being promoted in October of 2023. He was not brought back after the season, though.

In 2023, Trammell appeared in 16 games and returned 25 punts for 183 yards (7.3 average) and six kickoffs for 101 yards.